Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation unveils Vizag-Tirupati three-day tour package

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A two-day tourism package of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) from Vizag to Tirumala was unveiled on Wednesday. The tour begins at 2 pm on Day one, will end on 8.30 am on Day three, will be available on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For the tour, tariff is `Rs 4,000 per adult and Rs 3,700 per child.

As part of the Vizag-Tirupati package tour, tourists also get to visit Tirupati and Sri Kalahasti and have darshan of the deity. Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi said the department will bring in more attractions in the Vizag district.

Three more packages have been proposed. Vizag- Arasavalli-Sri Kurmam-Srimukhalingam-Seethampeta, one-day tour package every Sunday. The charges are `670 per adult and `535 per child. Daily tour of Vizag-Simhachalam-Annavaram on Saturdays and Sundays. The tariff for an adult is `1,020 and `820 for a child.

The third package is a two-day Vizag-Bhadrachalam. Bharadrachalam temple, Parnasala and other sites will be part of the package.