BJP MP YS Chowdary expresses doubt over government claims on Polavaram project, seeks white paper

Talking about PPAs, Sujana said that the YSRC government’s decision was detrimental to not just State’s, but country’s development.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

YS Chowdary

YS Chowdary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) has demanded that the YSRC government, which claimed that it saved Rs 838.53 crore through reverse tendering of Polavaram project, release a white paper on the national project detailing the quantities of works done and pending. He alleged that the YSRC was passing time by delaying the execution of the project, which would result in more losses than savings, as claimed.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, he said, “The YSRC government claimed that it saved a huge amount of money through reverse tendering. But, how did it happen? How did the estimated contract value come down when it was prepared by the same officials? In this regard, the BJP demands that the State government release a white paper on the particulars of the work done in the last five years and the pending works, their quantities and the quality so that we can understand where the costs decreased.”

He also found fault with the TDP for delaying the execution of the project. “The YSRC is no different. The delay would result in cost escalation and lead to losses to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore to farmers per season. Using Pattiseema and other lift irrigation schemes till the project is ready will also increase the burden on the exchequer. The power plant contract has been given with 58 months tenure. So, imagine the time overrun losses,” he pointed out. Sujana also noted that it was surprising to see that the government did away with technical bids. “This is against the CVC guidelines,” he noted.

Talking about PPAs, Sujana said that the YSRC government’s decision was detrimental to not just State’s, but country’s development.

‘Naidu trying to gain sympathy’
YS Chowdary, who joined the BJP from the TDP in June, alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to gain sympathy by staying in the ‘illegal’ structure along flood bank of River Krishna. “Leaving other major issues, the YSRC is politicising the issue of Lingamaneni Ramesh’s residence, and Chandrababu Naidu is waiting for the government to demolish the structure so that he can gain sympathy. How is Naidu even related to it? The APCRDA served a notice stating it was an illegal structure and the owner has to look into it.”

