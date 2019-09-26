Former AP High Court judge V Eswaraiah takes charge as new APHERMC chairperson

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former AP High Court Judge V Eswaraiah, who was appointed as Chairperson of AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC), took charge on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said the State government would constitute a search committee for other members of the commission soon, adding, once the commission is formed, a fresh set of guidelines for all higher educational institutions would be issued and closely monitored.

Eswaraiah said the State government wanted to provide quality education by balancing values and knowledge, in order to create a healthy society. “Caste discrimination and imbalance in reservations exist till date due to the lack of proper education. Education should not become a business and lack values,. Instead, it should be delivered to all students irrespective of their financial status,” he added.

The commission will have nine members including an academician as vice-chairperson, a chartered accountant and three members who are experts in fields such as social sciences, dental sciences, agriculture and allied sciences.

He said the regulating and monitoring commission introduced by the State government was the first of its kind in the country.

“We will make sure the colleges abide by the rules and guidelines of UGC and AICTEand take punitive measures against those violating the norms.