Former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar sent to jail again

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police arrested former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar again on Wednesday, in another case. He was produced before a court, which remanded him till October 10. The former MLA was earlier arrested on September 11 and his 14-day remand ended on Wednesday. The police produced him before the court on Wednesday on two more PT warrants. He was taken to the court amid massive security. Later he was taken to the district prison again.