Heavy rain predicted in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a heavy rain warning in isolated places of all the coastal districts in the State for the next 24 hours.On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rain took place across Krishna district, with Avanigadda Mandal receiving maximum rainfall of 50.5 mm. With the influence of cyclonic circulation of winds in the Bay of Bengal region, moderate to heavy rain have been taking place across the coastal region.

Moderate rain-lashed Vijayawada city and many parts of the Krishna district on Wednesday, with an average of 30 mm rainfall. Vijayawada received continuous rainfall with over 35 mm recorded in the morning hours. The incessant rainfall resulted in the roads getting inundated and the drains getting overflowed.

Areas of Prakasam Road, Governorpet, Seetharampuram and Siddhartha Nagar were submerged with rainwater and drain water. This resulted in traffic snarls as well. On Wednesday, maximum rainfall of about four to five cm was recorded in many places across Krishna district.

The State Disaster Management Authority also issued warning for the fishermen to stay away from the coast as gusty winds, in the range of 45 to 50 mph, continued. The rain is most likely to continue in the next 24 to 48 hours, across the district.

SDMA issues warning for fishermen

Moderate rain lashed Vijayawada city and many parts of the Krishna district on Wednesday, with an average of 30 mm rainfall. Avanigadda mandal received maximum rainfall, at 50.5 mm. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) also issued warning for the fishermen to stay away from the coast as gusty winds, in the range of 45 to 50 kmph, continued. The rain is most likely to continue in the next 24 to 48 hours, across Krishna district