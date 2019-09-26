Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain predicted in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours

IMD Hyderabad issued heavy rain warning in isolated places of all coastal districts in State

Published: 26th September 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad issued a heavy rain warning in isolated places of all the coastal districts in the State for the next 24 hours.On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rain took place across Krishna district, with Avanigadda Mandal receiving maximum rainfall of 50.5 mm. With the influence of cyclonic circulation of winds in the Bay of Bengal region, moderate to heavy rain have been taking place across the coastal region.

Moderate rain-lashed Vijayawada city and many parts of the Krishna district on Wednesday, with an average of 30 mm rainfall. Vijayawada received continuous rainfall with over 35 mm recorded in the morning hours. The incessant rainfall resulted in the roads getting inundated and the drains getting overflowed.

Areas of Prakasam Road, Governorpet, Seetharampuram and Siddhartha Nagar were submerged with rainwater and drain water. This resulted in traffic snarls as well. On Wednesday, maximum rainfall of about four to five cm was recorded in many places across Krishna district.

The State Disaster Management Authority also issued warning for the fishermen to stay away from the coast as gusty winds, in the range of 45 to 50 mph, continued. The rain is most likely to continue in the next 24 to 48 hours, across the district.

SDMA issues warning for fishermen
Moderate rain lashed Vijayawada city and many parts of the Krishna district on Wednesday, with an average of 30 mm rainfall. Avanigadda mandal received maximum rainfall, at  50.5 mm. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) also issued warning for the fishermen to stay away from the coast as gusty winds, in the range of 45 to 50 kmph, continued. The rain is most likely to continue in the next 24 to 48 hours, across Krishna district

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department IMD Hyderabad Heavy rains Andhra Pradesh rains andhra pradesh monsoons
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp