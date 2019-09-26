National Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation to train youths from schedule caste for organic farming

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The National Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) is planning to train Scheduled Castes (SC) youths in organic farming, said NSFDC general manager C Ramesh Rao during a visit to the natural farming training centre in Kornepadu of Vatticherukuru mandal on Wednesday.

He said the primary motive behind the training programme was to reduce poverty through socio-economic development.

He said the Corporation was implementing several schemes to improve the standard of living of SC youths by improving the flow of financial assistance at concessional interest rates.“NSFDC’s main objective is to identify cottage and other village industries and offer them financial assistance based on the owner’s qualification and whether their annual income is not more than Rs 3 lakh.

We use schemes such as micro-credit finance and Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to provide financial assistance up to Rs 60,000 per unit, Mahila Kisan Yojana and Shilpi Samriddhi Yojana for up to Rs 2 lakh per unit, Laghu Vyavasay Yojana for up to Rs 5 lakh per unit and Green Business Scheme for up to Rs 15 lakh per unit,” Ramesh Rao said. He said educational loans for a sum between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and vocational education, training loans for up to Rs 4 lakh were granted based on the eligibility of the applicants after thorough inquiry. “Loans are granted to students of technical courses in India or abroad or those engaged in full-time professions in order to enhance their skills. Eligible youths can apply for financial assistance from NSFDC,” he said.