TSRTC Employees Union meet APSRTC MD NV Surendra Babu to inspect merger report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Employees Union (EU) formally met APSRTC MD NV Surendra Babu and merger committee chairman C Anjaneya Reddy at RTC House in the city here on Wednesday.

During the course of the meeting, the TSRTC EU representatives inspected the report tabled by Anjaneya Reddy committee regarding RTC’s merger with the State Government and introduction of electric buses to APSRTC’s fleet.