Vizag farmer burnt alive for ‘practising witchcraft’ 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 53-year-old tribal in the Agency was allegedly burnt alive by five persons, suspecting he was practising witchcraft. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Puttabandha under Dumbriguda police station limits.

The deceased was identified as K Jayaram, a farmer. The incident came to light after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint at Dumbriguda police station on Wednesday.

According to SI L Himagiri, a 10-year-old girl was suffering from several health issues and her parents suspected that Jayaram was using black magic on her. Jayaram was once assaulted by villagers for the similar reason.