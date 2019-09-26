YSR Vahana Mitra scheme attracts huge demand from autorickshaw and taxi cab drivers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 1,74,575 applications were received (till Wednesday 9 pm) by the transport department from autorickshaw and taxi/maxi cab drivers to avail the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, said Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Anjaneyulu said the department had started accepting applications from the self-owned auto-rickshaw, taxi/maxi cab drivers from September 14 and the deadline concluded on Wednesday. ‘’Around 10,000 applications were received through offline mode from Panchayat Secretaries and Municipal Bill Collectors.”