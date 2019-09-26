YSRC Mangalagiri MLA challenges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu again for open debate over illegal residence issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA from Mangalagiri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has reiterated his challenge for an open debate to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Lingamaneni Ramesh, the owner of the Lingamaneni Estates, where the TDP chief is residing, on whether the guesthouse is an illegal construction or not.

A day after Ramesh shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioning the government’s move to demolish the house, Ramakrishna Reddy said, “I will prove with evidence that the construction is illegal.’’ He went to add that Ramesh wrote the letter to the CM under pressure from Naidu.

Ramakrishna said that the Undavalli gram panchayat has no power to give permission for any construction at the place where the guesthouse was constructed as the area falls under river conservation zone. The MLA demanded an inquiry into the issue.