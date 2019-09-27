Home States Andhra Pradesh

Concession to traders at Jagatsinghpur's Sarala temple opposed

On Thursday, the servitors met Mohapatra and urged him to revoke the order. 

Published: 27th September 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sarala temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Endowment Commissioner Chittaranjan Mohapatra’s grant of exemption in bid amount to traders offering services at Sarala temple here has not gone down well with devotees and servitors. They have threatened to stage an agitation against the move. 

The Endowment Commissioner has allowed an exemption of Rs 10.26 lakh to three traders who have set shops in the temple for providing various services. On Thursday, the servitors met Mohapatra and urged him to revoke the order. 

The temple board had invited tender from local bidders in March last year for setting up of ‘bhog’ and earthen lamp shops. Besides, a tender was invited for parking of vehicles. 

While the contract for running the ‘bhog’ shop was given to Ramesh Raul at a cost of Rs 60.77 lakh, Sarada Charan Panda and Nikunj Raul were given the contract for running the earthen lamp and vehicle parking facility at a cost of Rs 51.11 lakh and Rs 21.37 lakh respectively. 

As per the condition set by the temple board, the successful bidders were supposed to pay the full amount in seven installments by November 17, 2018. However, the three did not honour the contract. 
After the district administration intervened in the matter, while Ramesh paid Rs 25.22 lakh, Sarada and Nikunj are yet to pay Rs 11.24 lakh and Rs 7.26 lakh respectively. The total dues owed by the three is Rs 34.97 lakh. 

Despite frequent reminders by the temple board, the traders did not pay the balance and this affected the rituals of the Goddess due to funds crunch. Ramesh then approached the Endowment Commissioner on September 4 seeking a reduction in the bid amount for his ‘bhog’ shop on the plea that his business was  affected due to cyclone Fani. The commissioner, taking into account Ramesh’s plea, deducted Rs 4.95 lakh from his bid amount. Similarly, Rs 4.31 lakh and Rs 1 lakh was deducted from Sarada and Nikun’s bid amount. 
The sevayats of the temple protesting the move, said the shrine did not suffer any damage in cyclone Fani as claimed by Ramesh. They said reduction in the bid amount would result in huge losses to the temple. 
Meanwhile, Executive Officer of the temple Sangram Keshari Bhal said rituals in the temple have been affected due to delay by the bidders in submitting the amount. He said a copy of the Endowment Commissioner’s order has not been received yet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Endowment Commissioner Chittaranjan Mohapatra Sarada Charan Panda Sarala temple
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp