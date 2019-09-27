French delegation calls on CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: France has shown a keen interest in having long term tie-up with Andhra Pradesh in infrastructure development, automobiles and renewable energy.

A delegation of 39 heads of French companies called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalle on Thursday and held discussions on matters of mutual interest.

The French team, which was on a two-day visit to the State, stressed the need for long-term and sustainable partnerships with the State.

The MEDEF (Federation of France Entrepreneurs) led by Geoffrey Roux de Bezieux, said, ‘Andhra Pradesh is the focal point of partnerships and collaborations of the MEDEF.’It has shown interest in investing in urban infrastructure, smart cities, urban development, automobile, solar, renewable energy and logistics among others.

The Chief Minister wanted farmers to have sustainable benefits from the sale of agro-products by these investments in the State.The government is looking for partnerships in smart energy systems and smart city administrative systems for the delivery of public services to citizens.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, during his discussions with the French delegation, he stressed the need for identifying infrastructure projects to be established through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Chief Minister assured support from the State government for the investments in waste management and water treatment projects.