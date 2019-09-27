Home States Andhra Pradesh

French delegation calls on CM Jagan Reddy

France has shown a keen interest in having long term tie-up with Andhra Pradesh in infrastructure development, automobiles and renewable energy.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

A business delegation from France met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli near Vijayawada | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: France has shown a keen interest in having long term tie-up with Andhra Pradesh in infrastructure development, automobiles and renewable energy.

A delegation of 39 heads of French companies called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalle on Thursday and held discussions on matters of mutual interest.
The French team, which was on a two-day visit to the State, stressed the need for long-term and sustainable partnerships with the State.

The MEDEF (Federation of France Entrepreneurs) led by Geoffrey Roux de Bezieux, said,  ‘Andhra Pradesh is the focal point of partnerships and collaborations of the MEDEF.’It has shown interest in investing in urban infrastructure, smart cities, urban development, automobile, solar, renewable energy and logistics among others.

The Chief Minister wanted farmers to have sustainable benefits from the sale of agro-products by these investments in the State.The government is looking for partnerships in smart energy systems and smart city administrative systems for the delivery of public services to citizens.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, during his discussions with the French delegation, he stressed the need for identifying infrastructure projects to be established through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Chief Minister assured support from the State government for the investments in waste management and water treatment projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
France Andhra Pradesh infrastructure development renewable energy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy French companies Geoffrey Roux de Bezieux MEDEF
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp