8-year-old girl branded with iron rod

KURNOOL: An eight-year-old girl was branded with hot iron rod by her mother for not going to school at Owk in Kurnool district on Thursday night. The girl’s grandmother Lakshmi Devamma lodged a complaint against her daughter-in-law.On receipt of information, district collector G Veerapandian on Friday directed Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) additional project director Vijay to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. According to Owk SI Srikanth Reddy, the girl Bindu Madhavi was studying Class II at Owk. She did not go to school for two days as she was suffering from epilepsy. Upset with her daughter for not going to school, her mother Prashanti branded the former with a hot iron rod.
