Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allot free houses for poor living on flood banks by Ugadi: CM

It maybe recalled that the State government has started the process of removal of illegal structures along the Krishna flood bank and served notices on 29 building owners since July.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for effective enforcement of laws pertaining to river and environment conservation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) officials to allot free houses to the poor living in illegal structures on river and flood banks.

In a review meeting with the MAUD officials at his residence in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister discussed at length the issue of unauthorised structures along Krishna flood bank and the need to clear the area. He pointed out how cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad are being flooded even after a moderate rainfall due to encroachments and poor urban planning. The illegal structures on river banks obstruct the course of floodwater, he noted.

“Besides interfering with the river course, the houses will never be regularised. Therefore, we should take necessary rectification steps and create awareness in this regard. The evacuees from poor background, should be allotted houses free of cost. Instead of constructing houses in 1.5 cents as per the present norm, they should be built in two cents. Without causing inconvenience to them, identify an area nearby and build houses for the people to be evacuated,” he said, setting Ugadi as the deadline for providing registration documents of houses. The house sites should have all the basic amenities, he added.

It maybe recalled that the State government has started the process of removal of illegal structures along the Krishna flood bank and served notices on 29 building owners since July.The Chief Minister also deliberated on the plans to develop Tadepalli and Mangalagiri as model municipalities.

At least 15,000 house sites should be allotted in Tadepalli on Ugadi day. A proposal for a 100-bed hospital in Tadepalli should also be prepared, he said.

Pointing out the system of waste collection in urban local bodies across the State, Jagan instructed the officials to take corrective steps for its scientific disposal.

Drinking water facility, waste management, hygiene, underground drainage system and environment protection should be given top priority and strengthened, besides focusing on the upkeep of government schools, the Chief Minister told the officials and asked them to make the best use of village secretariats and village and ward volunteers for such works.

He further sought ideas from the officials to root out corruption from all municipal offices. “No citizen or builder should have to pay bribe for getting things done. The system should be strengthened that way,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp