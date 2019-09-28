Allot free houses for poor living on flood banks by Ugadi: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for effective enforcement of laws pertaining to river and environment conservation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) officials to allot free houses to the poor living in illegal structures on river and flood banks.

In a review meeting with the MAUD officials at his residence in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister discussed at length the issue of unauthorised structures along Krishna flood bank and the need to clear the area. He pointed out how cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad are being flooded even after a moderate rainfall due to encroachments and poor urban planning. The illegal structures on river banks obstruct the course of floodwater, he noted.

“Besides interfering with the river course, the houses will never be regularised. Therefore, we should take necessary rectification steps and create awareness in this regard. The evacuees from poor background, should be allotted houses free of cost. Instead of constructing houses in 1.5 cents as per the present norm, they should be built in two cents. Without causing inconvenience to them, identify an area nearby and build houses for the people to be evacuated,” he said, setting Ugadi as the deadline for providing registration documents of houses. The house sites should have all the basic amenities, he added.

It maybe recalled that the State government has started the process of removal of illegal structures along the Krishna flood bank and served notices on 29 building owners since July.The Chief Minister also deliberated on the plans to develop Tadepalli and Mangalagiri as model municipalities.

At least 15,000 house sites should be allotted in Tadepalli on Ugadi day. A proposal for a 100-bed hospital in Tadepalli should also be prepared, he said.

Pointing out the system of waste collection in urban local bodies across the State, Jagan instructed the officials to take corrective steps for its scientific disposal.

Drinking water facility, waste management, hygiene, underground drainage system and environment protection should be given top priority and strengthened, besides focusing on the upkeep of government schools, the Chief Minister told the officials and asked them to make the best use of village secretariats and village and ward volunteers for such works.

He further sought ideas from the officials to root out corruption from all municipal offices. “No citizen or builder should have to pay bribe for getting things done. The system should be strengthened that way,” he concluded.