Boat capsize: Rs 25K cash award to EG tribals for rescue op

Giving an update on the boat tragedy and the rescue efforts under progress, the minister maintained that no stone is being left unturned to trace the missing 14 people in the boat tragedy.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to give cash awards of `25,000 each to the tribals in Kachuluru of Devipatnam of East Godavari district for their exemplary bravery in rescuing 26 passengers from the boat tragedy at Kachuluru on September 15.

“Braving the intense river currents, tribals from Kachaluru, using two country boats, rescued many passengers from the mishap. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who appreciated their bravery and selfless deed on Thursday during a review meeting, decided to present them with cash awards,” Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu told mediapersons on Friday.

Describing the incident as the most tragic incident in recent times, Kanna Babu said the ill-fated boat is still stuck at a depth of 250 feet to 300 feet and every effort is being made to retrieve it.  

However, NDRF, SDRF and other experts called from various locations are continuing their efforts relentlessly, he added. The minister said the government has also decided to have the private parties coming with a proposal to retrieve the boat approach a higher official and consider if the proposal is feasible after checking the antecedents, capabilities, and experience of those private parties.

