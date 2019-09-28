CBI files supplementary chargesheet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI on Friday told the Special CBI Court that it has filed a supplementary chargesheet containing new issues which were revealed during investigation into Penna Cements episode in Jagan’s illegal assets case, and urged the court to take this into cognizance for hearing.

The CBI submitted that P Sabita Reddy, the then minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy government (presently minister in Telangana government) and YSRC MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao and some government officials, have a role in Penna Cements investments into companies belonging to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, prime accused in the case.

CBI counsel Surender made this submission before the CBI court dealing with the illegal assets case.