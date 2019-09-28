Chintamaneni arrested again

By Express News Service

ELURU: Former MLA and TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar was arrested again, for the fourth time, on Friday. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him till October 10. Police arrested the former MLA, who has been in the district prison for the last 17 days, in connection with a case filed in 2018.

According to police, a physically-challenged person complained that the then MLA and his followers behaved in a high-handed manner when he and his parents approached him for help. A case was registered based on the complaint.

He was taken to the court from the district prison amid tight security. The former MLA, known for his aggressive behaviour with police, was seen calm on Friday while being shifted to the court.The former MLA is facing 62 cases.