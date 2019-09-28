e-buses will reduce fuel burden, pollution: Panel 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee constituted by the State government to study the feasibility of introducing electric buses in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), in its report submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, stated that using environment-friendly electric buses will not only reduce the burden on fuel, but also help in better financial control in the long run.The committee, headed by retired IPS officer Anjaneya Reddy, recommended to set up ‘Environmental Conservation Fund and issue EV (Electrical Vehicles) Bonds. It also suggested the use of solar energy in place of wind energy for electrical vehicle charging stations. For that, solar panels should be arranged on as many buildings as possible.

The committee observed that if the loans at lower interest rates are obtained from national and international lending agencies, electric vehicles in the APSRTC can be introduced at the earliest, which in turn will save fuel.

It was said that the total amount saved by using electric vehicles in APSRTC should be considered as money earned. The sum can be considered as a subsidy at the current price. By this, loans can be taken at low interest rate.

By replacing the diesel buses being used by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ferry the pilgrims to hill shrine with electrical vehicles at the earliest will fulfil the TTD plan to have a pollution-free atmosphere on Tirumala.

The committee recommended allocation of land at Alipiri and Tirumala for setting up e-bus charging stations. It wanted the State government to issue needed directions to the TTD in this regard.

What panel says

Take measures for introducing e-buses in large numbers on a priority basis

A committee headed by Chief Minister shall be formed to oversee the implementation of e-buses project. The panel should meet at least once in three months

A separate e-bus business development division in APSRTC shall be formed to facilitate expeditious implementation of e-bus project

Set up necessary infrastructure for charging 350 e-buses