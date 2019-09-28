Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu flays YSRC leaders over PPAs 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the government for levelling allegations against the TDP on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the government of damaging the reputation of the State through a false propaganda. Taking strong exception to officials’ criticism of his government, he wondered how can bureaucrats use false information to level allegations against him?

Speaking to mediapersons at his party office at Guntur on Friday, Naidu said that the allegations of corruption made by YSRC leaders and three officials against him over PPAs proved wrong.

He said despite the fact that AP emerged power surplus State overcoming scarcity of 22.3 million units as on June, 2014 and supplied quality power at lower tariffs while at the same time promoting environment-friendly renewable energy, the YSRC is making baseless allegations. All the reforms in the energy sector made AP top in the country, he said adding 149 awards bagged by Transco and Genco in recognition of the reforms from the Centre and other reputed agencies in the past five years are testimony to the TDP government’s efforts ,’’ he asserted.

“YSRC leaders are trying to mislead the people by claiming that Discoms are facing a debt burden of `20,000 crore and blaming the TDP,’’ Naidu pointed out.Quoting the letters by Union Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh to the State government on PPAs, Naidu said the former gave clarifications to all the allegations of the State government.

Despite the Union Minister explaining that thermal power cost will go on increasing and the cost of a unit will spiral to `20 to `22 in 25 years and the price of renewable energy will remain the same even after 25 years, the YSRC government was resorting the false propaganda.

Taking exception to the remarks made by officials, Naidu said, “three officials (Ajeya Kallam, PV Ramesh and N Srikanth) made allegations against the previous government out of over enthusiasm. Officials are duty-bound to put facts before the people. It is a crime on their part to make false statements and mislead the people.”

“How can they say there is a criminal angle to the PPAs and announced to take appropriate action? Legal action should be taken against these officials. They should remember the fate of the officials for their overenthusiasm in the past. I can’t understand how the officials who were so good four months ago transformed thoroughly. I appeal to you not to fall prey to the wrongdoings of the YSRC government and discharge their responsibilities adhering to the All India Rules, Services Rules and Code of Conduct,’’ the TDP chief said.

