Rejig: 12 IPS officers transferred; Sunil Kumar gets Addl DGP CID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers in the State on Friday, AP State Police Housing Corporation Ltd (APSPHCL) vice-chairman and managing director (VC & MD) PV Sunil Kumar was posted as Additional DGP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Sunil Kumar replaced Amit Garg, who was transferred and posted as the chairman of State Level Police Recruitment Board. Kumar was also given full additional charge of VC and MD of the APSPHCL.

The government on Friday issued orders transferring 12 IPS officers including SPs of Guntur Rural, Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati urban police districts.

IG rank official K Venkateswara Rao (Legal, DIG office) was transferred and posted as joint MD of the APTRANSCO.