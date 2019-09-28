RTC to operate 250 buses to Hyd, Chennai, B’luru

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh Regional Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be operating 250 special services from Prakasam district to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai to clear extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Dasara festivities. The services is expected to continue till October 7.

The regional unit of the RTC said 150 special buses would reach Hyderabad from September 27 to October 7; 50 buses would be operated for the Chennai and Bengaluru routes each.

Speaking on Friday, RTC Prakasam deputy commercial transport manager Vijaykumar Reddy said, “We are expecting good turnout of passengers on October 4 and 5. As per the demand, the number of services may be increased on those days. We are hopeful that the revenue during Dasara will be better than the last year, We request all passengers to utilize the RTC services which are safe and comfortable when compared to the private travels.’ An increased in the fare in this period was also expected.