Villages along  Krishna, Godavari put on alert 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects started receiving heavy inflows, following rains in upper catchment areas of River Krishna. People in low-lying areas along the river have been put on alert.

Similarly, low-lying areas along the river course of Godavari have been put on alert in view of increasing flood levels in Godavari river following heavy rains in Maharashtra.

According to irrigation department officials, with increasing inflows, 10 gates of Srisailam dam were lifted to a height of 10 feet to let out floodwater at the discharge rate of 2,79,370 cusecs at 9 p.m. on Friday. A total outflow from the Srisailam project is 3,67,554 cusecs.

The inflows from Jurala and Sunkesula into the Srisailam project have increased considerably. At 9 p.m, the inflows from Jurala were recorded to be at a rate of 2,07,948 cusecs, while it was 74,448 cusecs from Sunkesula. Meanwhile, 12 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar have been lifted to let out the floodwater at discharge rate of 259,670 cusecs at 9 p.m.

The flood discharge from the Pulichintala project downstream Nagarjuna Sagar was 2,61,561 cusecs.

With increasing inflows for the past three days and heavy rains that lashed the catchment areas, authorities at Prakasam Barrage have let out floodwater from the barrage downstream at a discharge rate of 1,72,784 cusecs.

District administrations of both Krishna and Guntur have been put on high alert and the officials are on standby to evacuate people from low lying areas at a moment’s notice.

On the other hand, the water levels in the Godavari river are also steadily increasing following heavy rains in Maharashtra and Telangana regions. However, it will take some time for the flood to reach Dowaleswaram, where the flood discharge at 9 p.m. on Friday was 3.15 lakh cusecs.

Flood discharge at various projects

3,67,554 cusecs - Srisailam project

74,448 cusecs - Sunkesula

259,670 cusecs - Nagarjuna Sagar

2,61,561 cusecs - Pulichintala

1,72,784 cusecs - Prakasam Barrage

3,15,242 cusecs - Dowleswaram Barrage

Govt to consider proposal to retrieve capsized boat

The government has also decided to have the private parties coming with a proposal to retrieve the boat approach a higher official and consider if the proposal is feasible after checking the antecedents, capabilities and experience of those private parties.