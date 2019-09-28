Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villages along  Krishna, Godavari put on alert 

Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar receiving heavy inflows; Godavari flood level rises following heavy rains in M’rashtra 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Floodwater at Gotta barrage at Hiramandalam on Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once again, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects started receiving heavy inflows, following rains in upper catchment areas of River Krishna. People in low-lying areas along the river have been put on alert.  

Similarly, low-lying areas along the river course of Godavari have been put on alert in view of increasing flood levels in Godavari river following heavy rains in Maharashtra.

According to irrigation department officials, with increasing inflows, 10 gates of Srisailam dam were  lifted to a height of 10 feet to let out floodwater at the discharge rate of 2,79,370  cusecs at 9 p.m. on Friday.  A total outflow from the Srisailam project is  3,67,554 cusecs.

The inflows from Jurala and Sunkesula into the Srisailam project have increased considerably. At 9 p.m, the inflows from Jurala were recorded to be at a rate of 2,07,948 cusecs, while it was 74,448 cusecs from Sunkesula. Meanwhile, 12 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar have been lifted to let out the floodwater at discharge rate of 259,670 cusecs at 9 p.m.

The flood discharge from the Pulichintala project downstream Nagarjuna Sagar was 2,61,561 cusecs.
With increasing inflows for the past three days and heavy rains that lashed the catchment areas, authorities at Prakasam Barrage have let out floodwater from the barrage downstream at a discharge rate of 1,72,784 cusecs.

District administrations of both Krishna and Guntur have been put on high alert and the officials are on standby to evacuate people from low lying areas at a moment’s notice.

On the other hand, the water levels in the Godavari river are also steadily increasing following heavy rains in Maharashtra and Telangana regions. However, it will take some time for the flood to reach Dowaleswaram, where the flood discharge at 9 p.m. on Friday was 3.15 lakh cusecs.

Flood discharge at various projects
3,67,554 cusecs - Srisailam project
74,448 cusecs - Sunkesula
259,670 cusecs - Nagarjuna Sagar
2,61,561 cusecs - Pulichintala
1,72,784 cusecs - Prakasam Barrage
3,15,242 cusecs - Dowleswaram Barrage

Govt to consider proposal to retrieve capsized boat
The government has also decided to have the private parties coming with a proposal to retrieve the boat approach a higher official and consider if the proposal is feasible after checking the antecedents, capabilities and experience of those private parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp