Water level falls slightly in Srikakulam reservoirs

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Water levels in various reservoirs in the district have slightly decreased, with no rains since Thursday evening. The inflow at Gotta Barrage on River Vamsadhara has come down to 19,701 cusecs, while outflow is 22,284 cusecs. The pond level stands at 37.71 metre against the full reservoir level of 38 metre. About 21 gates were opened up to a height of 30 cm on Thursday.

Similarly, the inflow in Madduvalasa Reservoir on River Nagavali is 5,730 cusecs and the outflow is 5,747 cusecs. The pond level in the reservoir stands at 64.79 metre out of the full reservoir level of 65 metre.

Currently, the water level measured at 103.57 metre out of the full reservoir level of 106 metre at Bhagalati Dam in Odisha on River Bahuda. Odisha officials released about 23,048 cusecs of water into the river from the dam where the river merges into the sea at Donkuru in Ichchapuram mandal in the district. Though agricultural fields in several areas were inundated on Thursday due to heavy downpour, water receded in several areas as there was no rain on Friday.

Only five mandals submitted the crop inundation report, district agriculture joint director BVG Prasad said.He also said the crop fields were inundated in an area of 1,593 hectare in 27 villages in Jalumuru, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Sompeta and Ichchapuram mandals. He also said as there was no rain on Friday, water started receding from the fields.

Similarly in Vizianagaram, water level stood at 159.42 metre out of the full reservoir level of 161 metre in VRS project on River Gomukhi. The inflow is 475 cusecs, while the outflow is 150 cusecs.