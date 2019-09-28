Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water level falls slightly in Srikakulam reservoirs

Similarly in Vizianagaram, water level stood at 159.42 metre out of the full reservoir level of 161 metre in VRS project on River Gomukhi.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Water levels in various reservoirs in the district have slightly decreased, with no rains since Thursday evening. The inflow at Gotta Barrage on River Vamsadhara has come down to 19,701 cusecs, while outflow is 22,284 cusecs. The pond level stands at 37.71 metre against the full reservoir level of 38 metre. About 21 gates were opened up to a height of 30 cm on Thursday.

Similarly, the inflow in Madduvalasa Reservoir on River Nagavali is 5,730 cusecs and the outflow is 5,747 cusecs. The pond level in the reservoir stands at 64.79 metre out of the full reservoir level of 65 metre.
Currently, the water level measured at 103.57 metre out of the full reservoir level of 106 metre at Bhagalati Dam in Odisha on River Bahuda. Odisha officials released about 23,048 cusecs of water into the river from the dam where the river merges into the sea at Donkuru in Ichchapuram mandal in the district. Though agricultural fields in several areas were inundated on Thursday due to heavy downpour, water receded in several areas as there was no rain on Friday.

Only five mandals submitted the crop inundation report, district agriculture joint director BVG Prasad said.He also said the crop fields were inundated in an area of 1,593 hectare in 27 villages in Jalumuru, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Sompeta and Ichchapuram mandals. He also said as there was no rain on Friday, water started receding from the fields.

Similarly in Vizianagaram, water level stood at 159.42 metre out of the full reservoir level of 161 metre in VRS project on River Gomukhi. The inflow is 475 cusecs, while the outflow is 150 cusecs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp