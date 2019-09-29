Home States Andhra Pradesh

All set for Tirumala temple festival

The hill shrine has been brightly illuminated for the temple festival. Galleries and barricades have been erected at the important places to regulate the pilgrim surge.

Published: 29th September 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo |EPS)

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The stage is set for the celestial event of Srivari Brahmotsavams, popularly known as Salakatla Brahmotsavams, from Sunday with the performance of Ankurarpanam by Sri Venkateswara temple priests.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams with emphasis on providing proper amenities to visiting pilgrims and ensuring hassle-free darshan of Lord. 

The hill shrine has been brightly illuminated for the temple festival. Galleries and barricades have been erected at the important places to regulate the pilgrim surge.

Arches and cutouts have been set up at several places welcoming pilgrims for the celestial event.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been made at Tirumala to thwart any untoward incident as lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple during Brahmotsavams.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, have inspected the arrangements in Four Mada Streets of Srivari temple to ensure the smooth conduct of Vahana Sevas of Lord Venkateswara as lakhs of pilgrims witness the celestial ride.

 “About 3,100 police personnel have been deployed on the hill shrine as part of security arrangements. As many as 4,200 police personnel will be deployed on the fifth day of Brahmotsavams as Garuda Vahana Seva of Lord Venkateswara attracts more number of pilgrims,” the Executive Officer said.

A total of 1,650 CCTV cameras have been installed to strengthen surveillance and closely monitor the pilgrim flow. A special provision has been made at Alipiri checkpost where children will be tagged by the special police to avert missing cases, he said.

The security at Tirumala has been further strengthened for Brahmotsavams this year to thwart any untoward incident as more number of pilgrims are expected to visit the temple during the annual event, which coincides with Devi Navaratri festival this time.

The parking area has been expanded to avoid any inconvenience to pilgrims, which can accommodate more than 8,300 vehicles.

Bus facility will be provided to pilgrims from the parking lots. Pilgrims can take free ride in the buses from the Four Mada Streets to their respective parking places soon after the end of daily Vahana Sevas. 

The APSRTC will increase the frequency of bus services between Tirupati and Tirumala during Brahmotsavams to meet the extra rush of pilgrims. The TTD has limited the advance allotment of rooms to just 1,600 to ensure that the visiting pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

“We will honour the donors of cottages, who visit the shrine during Brahmotsavams,’’ the EO added.  

State government clears dues of Pattu Vastrams to TTD

The State government has sanctioned Rs 5.1 lakh for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) towards the cost of Pattu Vastrams (silk clothes) presented to Lord Venkateswara on its behalf since 2004 during the temple festivals.

The government on Saturday issued a GO sanctioning the amount towards the cost of Pattu Vastrams presented to the Lord from 2004 to 2018.

The government issued another GO granting administrative sanction of Rs 70,000 for the Endowments Commissioner to purchase Pattu Melchat and Uttareeyam for the Lord at Tirumala.

The Pattu Vastrams will be presented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government on the first day of annual Brahmotsavams on September 30.

 During his visit to Tirupati, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Padmavathi Nilayam (Pilgrim Amenities Complex) at Tiruchanur.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Alipiri - Cherlopalli four-lane road during his visit to Tirupati.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tirumala Tirumala temple festival Salakatla Brahmotsavams
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp