All set for Tirumala temple festival

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The stage is set for the celestial event of Srivari Brahmotsavams, popularly known as Salakatla Brahmotsavams, from Sunday with the performance of Ankurarpanam by Sri Venkateswara temple priests.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams with emphasis on providing proper amenities to visiting pilgrims and ensuring hassle-free darshan of Lord.

The hill shrine has been brightly illuminated for the temple festival. Galleries and barricades have been erected at the important places to regulate the pilgrim surge.

Arches and cutouts have been set up at several places welcoming pilgrims for the celestial event.

Foolproof security arrangements have also been made at Tirumala to thwart any untoward incident as lakhs of pilgrims visit the temple during Brahmotsavams.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, have inspected the arrangements in Four Mada Streets of Srivari temple to ensure the smooth conduct of Vahana Sevas of Lord Venkateswara as lakhs of pilgrims witness the celestial ride.

“About 3,100 police personnel have been deployed on the hill shrine as part of security arrangements. As many as 4,200 police personnel will be deployed on the fifth day of Brahmotsavams as Garuda Vahana Seva of Lord Venkateswara attracts more number of pilgrims,” the Executive Officer said.

A total of 1,650 CCTV cameras have been installed to strengthen surveillance and closely monitor the pilgrim flow. A special provision has been made at Alipiri checkpost where children will be tagged by the special police to avert missing cases, he said.

The security at Tirumala has been further strengthened for Brahmotsavams this year to thwart any untoward incident as more number of pilgrims are expected to visit the temple during the annual event, which coincides with Devi Navaratri festival this time.

The parking area has been expanded to avoid any inconvenience to pilgrims, which can accommodate more than 8,300 vehicles.

Bus facility will be provided to pilgrims from the parking lots. Pilgrims can take free ride in the buses from the Four Mada Streets to their respective parking places soon after the end of daily Vahana Sevas.

The APSRTC will increase the frequency of bus services between Tirupati and Tirumala during Brahmotsavams to meet the extra rush of pilgrims. The TTD has limited the advance allotment of rooms to just 1,600 to ensure that the visiting pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

“We will honour the donors of cottages, who visit the shrine during Brahmotsavams,’’ the EO added.

State government clears dues of Pattu Vastrams to TTD

The State government has sanctioned Rs 5.1 lakh for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) towards the cost of Pattu Vastrams (silk clothes) presented to Lord Venkateswara on its behalf since 2004 during the temple festivals.

The government on Saturday issued a GO sanctioning the amount towards the cost of Pattu Vastrams presented to the Lord from 2004 to 2018.

The government issued another GO granting administrative sanction of Rs 70,000 for the Endowments Commissioner to purchase Pattu Melchat and Uttareeyam for the Lord at Tirumala.

The Pattu Vastrams will be presented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government on the first day of annual Brahmotsavams on September 30.

During his visit to Tirupati, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Padmavathi Nilayam (Pilgrim Amenities Complex) at Tiruchanur.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Alipiri - Cherlopalli four-lane road during his visit to Tirupati.