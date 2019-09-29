Amareswara Swamy temple shut for three days due to family feud, reopens

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A family feud over the maintenance of a sub-temple in the famous Amareswara Swamy temple in Amaravati of Guntur district, had resulted in its closure for three days.

With both parties deciding to cooperate and reach a compromise within a week, the temple doors reopened for devotees on Saturday evening.

The row began three days ago when temple executive officer Sunil Kumar had come to the Lord Venugopala Swamy sub-temple to hand over the charge of its maintenance to one P Raghunathacharuyulu.

Raghunathacharuyulu had filed a contempt suit against the temple administration for not implementing the directions of the court, which earlier ruled in its favour.

But one Sarojini, sister-in-law of Raghunathacharulyu, who was in-charge of the sub-temple maintenance contested Raghunathacharuyulu’s claim, stating she was officially appointed to continue in the position.

With both parties unyielding, the executive officer had the temple locked after performing daily rituals and offering naivedyam.

Since that day, the temple remained locked, though it was claimed that the daily rituals and naivedyam was offered as usual.

On Saturday morning, the drama unfolded at the sub-temple when executive officer Sunil Kumar, accompanied by the police, reportedly tried to take over the premises for decorations ahead of Dasara festivities beginning from Sunday.

However, Sarojini obstructed them by threatening to commit suicide. “My husband has the right to maintain the temple and perform rituals. As he has left me and my son, I have nowhere to go, but depend on the temple for livelihood,” she said.

Raghunathacharuyulu said his elder brother had abandoned the family and converted 19 years ago.

“Before leaving, he forfeited his rights to me in writing and I have been maintaining the temple and performing rituals for more than two decades now.”

In 2011, when his sister-in-law approached the higher officials, they clearly stated that she had no right.

Raghunathacharuyulu and his brother were third-generation in the priests family, which has been maintaining and performing rituals in the Venugopala Swamy temple on Amaraeswara Swamy temple premises.

According to sources in the temple, then Endowments Commissioner YV Anuradha had in 2018 allowed Sarojin to maintain the temple for six months in a year on humanitarian grounds.

Raghunathacharuyulu was allowed to maintain it for the remaining period. However, the latter approached the court and got a verdict in his favour.

As there was a delay in implementation of the court order, he filed a contempt of court suit against the temple administration. Not wishing to be entangled in the family feud any longer, the officials decided to act and implement the court order.

When contacted by TNIE, Sunil Kumar admitted that for three-days the temple was locked, but the daily rituals were performed as usual.

“Today (Saturday), after some protest, both the parties held negotiations in the presence of police officials and agreed to compromise within 10 days. They also promised not to obstruct activities of the temple during this time,” he said.