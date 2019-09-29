Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's one-day tour package starts from October 12

On the occasion, APTDC Managing Director Pravin Kumar said the Corporation was making efforts to help tourists visiting the state.

Published: 29th September 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will introduce Vijayawada – Srisailam – Tripuranthakam – Kotappakonda – Vijayawada one-day tour package from October 12. The package will cost Rs 1,990 per head (adult) and Rs 1,590 (children) including transportation, breakfast, lunch, dinner, guide and darshan charges. 

APTDC will conduct the tour every Saturday and Sunday. 

“APTDC will flag off the Vijayawada to Srisailam one-day tour package from the Central Reservation Office in Vijayawada on October 12 to cater to the needs of tourists and devotees in and around Vijayawada and Guntur city and other inbound/ outbound tourists. Bookings will commence from October 2,” a release by APTDC said. 

On the occasion, APTDC Managing Director Pravin Kumar said the Corporation was making efforts to help tourists visiting the state.

“In the coming days, we will come up with even more new and attractive tour packages,’’ he said. He also said the State was making rapid efforts in the tourism sector.

“We have taken up activities in various tourist spots around the State, like introduction of customised tour packages from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. We are also planning other activities from this year to spread awareness on the unexplored tourist destinations to increase footfall,” he said.

Online booking can be done by logging on to the website, www.tourism.A.P.Gov.in and www.aptdc.gov.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp