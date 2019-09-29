Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's one-day tour package starts from October 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will introduce Vijayawada – Srisailam – Tripuranthakam – Kotappakonda – Vijayawada one-day tour package from October 12. The package will cost Rs 1,990 per head (adult) and Rs 1,590 (children) including transportation, breakfast, lunch, dinner, guide and darshan charges.

APTDC will conduct the tour every Saturday and Sunday.



“APTDC will flag off the Vijayawada to Srisailam one-day tour package from the Central Reservation Office in Vijayawada on October 12 to cater to the needs of tourists and devotees in and around Vijayawada and Guntur city and other inbound/ outbound tourists. Bookings will commence from October 2,” a release by APTDC said.

On the occasion, APTDC Managing Director Pravin Kumar said the Corporation was making efforts to help tourists visiting the state.



“In the coming days, we will come up with even more new and attractive tour packages,’’ he said. He also said the State was making rapid efforts in the tourism sector.

“We have taken up activities in various tourist spots around the State, like introduction of customised tour packages from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. We are also planning other activities from this year to spread awareness on the unexplored tourist destinations to increase footfall,” he said.



Online booking can be done by logging on to the website, www.tourism.A.P.Gov.in and www.aptdc.gov.in.