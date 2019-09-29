Home States Andhra Pradesh

At least 3,500 wine shops to be under Andhra Pradesh government control from October 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which has already taken over 475 wine shops, is all set to run a total of 3,500 liquor shops across the state from October 1.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy said the AP Beverages Corporation Limited would run all the liquor shops. 

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to implement total prohibition in phases, the minister maintained that 43,000 belt shops were closed down after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came to power. 

“Till now, 2,872 cases were registered and 2,928 people were taken into custody for operating belt shops and the government will take firm steps in eradicating illicit liquor. In all, 4,788 cases were registered for preparing illicit liquor and 2,834 people were arrested,” the minister said. 
“So far, 3,448 shops have been taken for lease. The shops will run between 10 am and 9 pm,” said Narayana Swamy.

At least 3,500 supervisors and 8,033 salesmen have been recruited to run the liquor shops. 

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the department will also engage night watchmen and install CCTV cameras at the shops. 

