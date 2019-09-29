BJP seeks Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s intervention against 'undemocratic' decisions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state leaders met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday and complained against the ‘undemocratic’ and ‘unilateral’ decisions being taken by the new dispensation.

BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana told the Governor that the government has also ignored the representations made by the BJP.

In the representation given, the BJP raised three issues: implementation of 10 per cent of economically weaker sections reservation in state recruitment process, failure of the government in addressing issues pertaining to sand policy and protection of lands of Hindu temples.