Former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya joins Nallamala stir 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: ‘Save Nallamalla’, agitation against the proposed uranium mining in Nallamalla forest spread over parts of Kurnool, Prakasam, and Telangana has picked up momentum with former tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya lending her voice in support on Saturday.

There are reports that drilling for assessing the availability and quality of uranium was going on at Sunnipenta and Domalapenta in Srisailam limits and Rudravaram forest section in Allagadda limits for the past few days.

Meanwhile, revenue officials stated that they have not given any permission, though an agency claimed that they were entrusted with the task of doing mineral assessment in the area by Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research.