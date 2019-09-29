Injured Maoist captured in Andhra Pradesh, hospitalised

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A Maoist who escaped from the security forces after the exchange of fire on September 22 in Visakhapatnam district was caught on Saturday morning.

Identified as Sake Kalavathi (45), alias Bhavani, of the Padabayalu area committee, she was found with an injured leg during combing operations in East Godavari agency, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem said in a note.

In the exchange of fire with security forces at near Madimalli area of GK Veedhi mandal, some Maoists were able to flee the scene, the SP said, adding that combing operations were being carried out in the forest and agency areas. Kalavathi was immediately offered first aid and shifted the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram.