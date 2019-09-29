Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kanti Velugu from October 10, test for children in phase 1   

LV Prasad Eye Institute is technical partner; 13-14 L operations likely 

Published: 29th September 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

IT minister KT Rama Rao interacts with senior citizens at a Kanti Velugu camp in Hyderabad.

IT minister KT Rama Rao interacts with senior citizens at a Kanti Velugu camp in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Medical and Health department are gearing up for the successful implementation of ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ (eye screening), a prestigious programme of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to take up comprehensive eye screening for entire State population, set to be launched on October 10. The scheme will be implemented in two stages — first one in two phases and the second in four phases. 

In the first stage, children in the 5-15 age group will be covered and the remaining population in the second stage. Apart from conducting eye tests and distributing spectacles to the needy people, the government will conduct eye surgeries. The officials, as per the preliminary analysis, came to the conclusion that around 13 to 14 lakh eye surgeries have to be conducted under the scheme. 
The government has already allotted Rs 560 crore for Kanti Velugu scheme.

Disclosing details to TNIE, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health department) KS Jawahar Reddy said that they had conducted meetings with NGOs and 15 firms expressed interest to associate with the government in implementing Kanti Velugu. LV Prasad Eye Institute will be the technical partner and 15 institutes including  Aravind Eye Hospitals,  Shankara Eye Foundation and Asram Medical College came forward to join hands with the government.

“The programme will be conducted in two stages. The first stage, intended to cover children in 5 to 15 age group, will be implemented in two phases. The second stage, in four phases, will cover the remaining population,” Jawahar explained.  

In the first stage beginning from October 10, the doctors will conduct preliminary eye test on children from Class I to X and the exercise will be carried out for 5 to 7 days.

From November 1, the government will conduct detailed test on children for two months to identify the defects and resolve the same by supplying spectacles and performing surgeries, if needed, Jawahar observed.

The second stage will commence on February 1. It will have four phases (one phase in six months) and the exercise will continue for two years.

“In the meantime, we are readying the hospitals, equipment and doctors. We are expecting that 10 lakh surgeries will have to be performed on elders and 3-4 lakh surgeries on children. We are making arrangements accordingly,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanti Velugu Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
WATCH: Mangaluru celebrates Navratri by doing this unique 'Tiger Dance'
Gallery
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
As India is all set to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we take a look at actors who essayed the role of Gandhi with elan. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
'Hey Ram' to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai': 10 times Mahatma Gandhi was brought alive on screen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp