Tension as agitators try to disrupt ministers’ meeting in Andhra Pradesh

Hundreds of Rayalaseema students, led by JAC chairman B Sriramulu, staged a dharna in front of the meeting hall urging the state government to set up High Court in Kurnool.

Published: 29th September 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema JAC activists stage a protest in Nandyal on Saturday

Rayalaseema JAC activists stage a protest in Nandyal on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the demand for setting up High Court in Kurnool and shifting of capital city from Amaravati raging, agitators, including Rayalaseema students and advocates, tried to disrupt a ministers’ meeting held in Nandyal on Saturday. Tension prevailed for some time at YSR Centenary Hall, where the meeting was held.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Housing Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju, Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, along with MPs and MLAs, were holding a review meeting on the progress of various projects with the officials concerned.

Hundreds of Rayalaseema students, led by JAC chairman B Sriramulu, staged a dharna in front of the meeting hall urging the state government to set up High Court in Kurnool. Later, the protesters tried to enter the meeting hall, but police stopped them.

A heated argument ensued between the police and agitators. Rajendranath promised the protesters to discuss the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He told them that the government was committed to the development of Rayalaseema.   

“If capital is in Amaravati, High Court should be set up in Rayalaseema,” SC /ST Advocates Association president Y Jayaraju said.

