12 injured after explosion in illegally run cracker manufacturing unit in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 12 persons were injured in an explosion in a cracker manufacturing unit in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh state on Monday. The mishap took place in an illegal manufacturing unit in Medapadu village of Samalkot Mandal of the district.

According to information reaching here, the blast took place in a manufacturing unit, said to be operating illegally, from a dysfunctional factory on the outskirts of the village. At least 12 workers, majority of them women, suffered severe injuries in the explosion that razed down a portion of the unit.

Of the 12 injured, the condition of the five workers is said to be critical. The injured are being treated at a private hospital in Kakinada city.