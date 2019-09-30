25 Kadapa district Congress unit members join BJP bandwagon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said regional parties like YSRC and TDP reek of corruption and that the people of Andhra Pradesh were looking at the BJP as an alternative. He added that if the YSRC continues to take “unilateral and undemocratic” decisions, it would meet the fate of the TDP.

Speaking at a party meeting in which 25 members from Congress’ Kadapa district unit joined the BJP here on Sunday, Kanna stated that more people would join the party in the coming days.“The regional parties like the YSRC and the TDP are all about corruption, community and dynastic politics. BJP, a national party, has a vision of a country’s development and people’s welfare. More people are joining us because of the dynamic Modi-Shah duo and its governance,” he noted.

Kanna further claimed that the progress of Andhra Pradesh would happen only through the BJP, which gives priority to transparent, corruption-free and efficient governance. Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and other saffron party leaders were also present on the occasion.