CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch his ambitious Village Secretariat system on Gandhi Jayanti

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the launch of Village Secretariat system, an ambitious scheme of the State government in village administration. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hand over appointment letters to village/ward secretariat employees and address them at a function to be held in Vijayawada on Monday.

The Village Secretariat system is aimed at delivering government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries. The government said it will bring in a corruption-free, transparent and accountable administration at the village level and address the unemployment problem in rural areas to an extent.

As promised to introduce a new service delivery and grievance redressal mechanism, Jagan, soon after sworn in as Chief Minister on May 30, announced to appoint five lakh village volunteers and set up Village Secretariats in every village for the effective implementation of government schemes. As many as 1,26,728 people were recruited for the Village Secretariats within four months. A total of 11,158 Village Secretariats and 3,786 Ward Secretariats will come into existence across the State on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated Gram Swaraj.

Over 21,69,719 people have applied for 1,26,728 posts — 95,088 in rural and 31,640 in urban areas. The exams were conducted under the supervision of district collectors from September 1 to 8. In all, 19.56 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. As many as 1,22,554 officials were appointed as chief superintendents, additional chief superintendents, route officers, district special officers, hall supervisors and invigilators to conduct the exam in a free and fair manner.

The Optical Mark Reader (OMR) sheets of 19,50,630 candidates were scanned from September 3 to 9. Of the 19,50,630 candidates who appeared for 1,26,728 posts, 1,98,164 qualified. The certificate verification was started from September 23. The appointment orders were issued from September 28. An orientation programme will be held for the newly-recruited staff on October 1 and 2.

Though apprehensions were raised by Opposition parties over the effective functioning of the system, the government is confident of taking forward the system in a smooth manner. A senior YSRC leader maintained that village volunteers and Village Secretariat system was totally different from the “failed” Janmabhoomi committees of the previous TDP government.

The Janmabhoomi panels were politically motivated with an objective to do good only to the party cadre at the cost of the taxpayers’ money. The Village Secretariat system is aimed at bringing transparency and providing employment. I will ensure that the fruits of development reach the real beneficiaries, the YSRC leader claimed.

“Janmabhoomi committee members played havoc and the delivery system was done on party lines and there was discrimination, threats and attacks. The new system will ensure delivery of government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, creed and party affiliations,” he maintained.