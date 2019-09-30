Hassle-free darshan for all devotees is our top priority: TTD executive officer

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy has informed that all arrangements have been made to provide hassle-free darshan of Lord and vahana sevas to devotees.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and Dharma Reddy have already initiated steps for the renovation of rooftop along Tirumala pathway at a cost of `28 crore and giving a facelift to SV Museum at Tirumala. There is also a proposal to shift the counting of coins and currency outside the prakaram. An additional Anna Prasadam complex is also proposed at the Vaikuntam queue complex at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

It helps in cooking and serving food, milk, tea and other beverages there itself, thereby avoiding shifting of food items from the main Annaprasadam complex. Seven lakh laddus are kept as buffer stock as on Sunday evening. A total of 450 artistes from Puducherry, TN, Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will enthral devotees through their performances.