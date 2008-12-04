BANGALORE: The State has finally woken up to the need for an official Anti Terrorist Squad functioning independently.

On Thursday, this will be officially announced and will start functioning.

Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Home Minister V S Acharya have been making statements that the government would strengthen the Anti-Terror Squad after senior police officers had earlier expressed the need for such a unit. This will turn to a reality on Thursday, December 4.

After the September 25 serial blasts in the city, the government had woken up from its slumber and announced the “strengthening the ATC”.

DG&IGP R Srikumar told this website’s newspaper : “In keeping with the requirements, a unit of 700 officers trained by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and National Security Guards (NSG) with an ADGP rank officer for the ATS will be officially announced on Thursday. The ATS, which was long awaited and required by the state, will start functioning from Bangalore.” However, fresh recruitments for the ATS will be held soon.

Presently, Neelam Achutha Rao is the only officer in the rank of ADGP looking after internal security. He may continue in the ATS. So far, this department has been functioning with just an IGP and an SP and a handful of staff members.