MADIKERI: The vexed elephant menace in Kodagu district is likely to end soon. The Forest Department will formally launch the 'Operation Elephant', an action plan to capture rogue wild elephants, which have been wreaking havoc in villages proximal to forests, at Dubaare Elephant Camp near Kushalnagar by offering traditional poojas and rituals on Wednesday.

As per the information available with the Express, the combing operation inside the forest will be taken up in Maldare near Siddapura in Virajpet taluk where the elephants have killed six people this year. Scores of people, including school children were seriously injured in this area in elephant attacks in the past couple of months.

Conservator of Forests (Kodagu Circle) G A Sudershan told this reporter that the present operation aims to capture four wild elephants which were identified the department as violent and aggressive. He said that the department has sought permission from the state government to capture two more violent elephants. Dr Srenivas and Nagaraj from Hunsur wildlife region, who are expe rts in capturing elephants have already arrived at Dubaare Camp with all the required equipment, including injections, darts and other medicines.

A team of 50 personnel will take part in the operation, which will be headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests Vijaya Kumar and Range Forest Officer (Kushalnagar) M S Chinnappa.

Four tamed elephants from Hunsur forest-Gajendra, Abhimanyu, Arjun and Sriram and three from local forest-Gopi, Harsha and Vikram will assist the operation, said Sudershan.

The forest department team will take the help of local people who saw the rogue elephants wandering in the nearby areas in the evening hours.