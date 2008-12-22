TUMKUR: Seni or BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Venkaiah Naidu failed to impress upon the audience, as he delivered his speech in chaste Telugu, at a BJP women wing’s rally in Madhugiri town on Sunday. This is all because the people present were Kannada speaking, but can understand ‘Telugannada’.

But Naidu who was in fluent in his mother tongue, carried on like the people were listening to his speech with rapt attention.

Naidu’s jokes, wits, satires- all went over their heads, as they did not know how to respond. They just kept mum and sat through as Naidu was the first speaker.