KARWAR: Going around in Karwar or any village in the constituency, one hardly gets any evidence of an intense byelection here.

But the scene changes dramatically by evening, when agents of all parties hit vulnerable voters with greenbacks. “Yes they are giving money,” admits a fisherman, while his peers ask him not to shoot off statements.

But he goes on to reveal how both the Congress and the BJP are luring voters with money. On an average, he says, every voter will get nothing less than Rs 500 from one candidate.

Though the campaign is a low-key affair, according to an estimate made by political agents here, two main contenders are spending not less than around Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore for the bypolls. Will they choose the candidate from whom they take money and booze? “Voters have become wise, they just listen to leaders and take the money and vote for whomever they feel,” says another at a Halakki Vokkaliga hamlet on the outskirts of Karwar.

Shubalata Asnotikar is said to have visited many tiny and household industrial units in Karwar soon after her son Anand Asnotikar’s nomination was found valid with an offer of Rs 300 per vote to labourers there. “We politely turned down her offer saying that we have been voting for the BJP, and there was no need to give money,” said a businessman who employs around 100 people. With the JD(S) not even likely to retain its deposit, it is the Congress and BJP which are going for voter purchase.

Apart from this, small community meetings are being organised late in the evenings where money is exchanged for an assurance of support. This is obvious from the number of small-time community leaders declaring their support for a particular candidate. “Unless we take care of these men, they will not declare their support,” says an agent of a party who struck a deal with a community leader. Not just this, one of the main candidates is said to have been given a blank cheque to a premier hotel in Karwar directing him to serve anyone with food and drinks, who just took his name. It appears the New Year has advanced in Karwar for a lucky few, who aren’t stopping partying till the elections get over. Cheers!

rajashekara@epmltd.com