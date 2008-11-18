BANGALORE: The state government has decided to bring six districts of the state under the national health insurance scheme introduced by the Centre to provide better health facilities to below poverty line (BPL) families.

The scheme would first be introduced in Belgaum, Gulbarga, Shimoga, Mysore, Mangalore and Bangalore Rural districts and extended to all districts in a phased manner, said Labour Minister B N Bachchegowda.

All those families identified as BPL families by a census conducted by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in 2002 are eligible to get the benefits of the scheme. The annual premium for each beneficiary will be around Rs 750 and will be shared by the Centre and the state government on a 75:25 ratio basis.

All families will be given a smart card and beneficiaries have to pay Rs 30 annually for registration and renewal, the Minister added. Five members of the beneficiary family are eligible for medical treatment up to Rs 30,000 every year from hospitals enlisted by the National Insurance Company. Each of the beneficiaries will get Rs 100 as travel allowance for every visit to the hospital for treatment.

The Minister said that the state government has decided to extend the scheme to families of construction labourers too.