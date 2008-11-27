BANGALORE: The state government has decided to conduct a satellite survey to mark the boundaries of Western Ghats, besides identifying encroachments and illegal mining activities there.

“The government is planning to announce a comprehensive policy in three months banning mining activities in the Western Ghats area. Prior to this, there is a need to identify its boundaries, encroachments and the extent of mining activities there. It was, therefore, decided to conduct a survey of the Western Ghats. Hyderabad-based Indian National Remote Sensing Agency has been asked to conduct the survey,” said Western Ghats Task Force Chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisar.

Briefing the media on decisions taken by the task force at its third meeting attended by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, Hegde said that the task force had decided to set up committees in all districts that come under Western Ghats to protect and preserve the bio-diversity.

“Workshops will be conducted in these districts to encourage people’s participation.

The first workshop will be held at Chikmagalur in the third week of December. We want to provide employment to at least one lakh youth in preservation of Ghats and an action plan will be prepared in this regard soon,” he said. Hegde said a convention of people involved in the preservation of Western Ghats would be organised. Various organisations, scientists and people interested in conservation of forests would be invited to the convention - ‘Sahyadri Summit.’

Afforestation Hegde said that the task force had decided to take up afforestation in a big way. A crore saplings would be planted across the state in June.