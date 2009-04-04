BANGALORE: To bring back issue-based politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bangalore South Division, launched its 'Ranga Yatre', a street theatre festival by renowned theatre artistes in front of Town Hall here on Thursday.

The artistes enacted plays in an effort to create awareness on social issues among common people. Major issues such as terrorism, economic slowdown and inter-state border issues were brought to the forefront through the street plays.

Inaugurating the Ranga Yatre by sounding the Jaggalige and Thamate drums, Bangalore South BJP MP Ananth Kumar said that the party prefers to bring political issues to the mainstream through street plays.

``However, other political parties treat the political platform as a performing stage. Parties like the Congress and JD(S) are not bothered about all these major issues. For them, politics is like a Ranga Yatre,'' he lamented. Ananth said that only BJP could protect the interests of the state, its language, culture and the border issues. ``Ranga Yatre will tour throughout the state to create awareness,'' he added.

Kannada actor and president of Kannada Development Authority Mukhyamantri Chandru praised Ananth Kumar for taking the lead in raising the voice for classical status of Kannada.