MYSORE: National parties may have made nuclear deal or the deposits in the Swiz bank by Indias burning issues in the election. But, the farmers living in the Mysore and Chamarajanagar Parliamentary constituencies are yearning for a solution to the elephant menace to save their precious life and standing crops, their only source of income.

Elephants are destroying sugar cane, cotton, ragi, banana and other horticulture spread in hundreds of acres. The man-animal conflict has turned out to be an issue of concern here.

The farmers have spent sleepless nights beating drums, brusting crackers for more than 3 months to protect the crops. But, their efforts have gone in vain and jumbos continued to destroy the standing crops.

Farmers in more than 200 villages falling in the fringe of the forest in both Mysore and Chamarajanagar constituencies want the candidate to spell out their stand regarding the issue. They ask the candidates to respond to their demand to construct a permanent wall, maintain a trench or put up an electric fencing to prevent the elephants.

The jumbo menace has turned out be a hot issue for the Parliament candidate as local MLAs have maintained that it is the Union Government that should allot fund for the proposed project. They also placed the blame on the Forest and Revenue Department officals for not paying compensation.

No compensation for farmers

The farmers are against the leaders for failing to keep up their promise to get the trenches widened and crop loss compensation paid on time. They also threatened not to entertain political parties as many farmers have not received crop compensation. The villagers allege that the forest officials are also harassing the innocent farmers. Also, the failure to save sugar cane, paddy, ragi or banana from elephants and wild animals has forced them to switch over to tobacco and ginger in large scale.

"Why should I vote them when the elected representatives have failed to give us the compensation," asks Rame Gowda , a resident of Edatahlepalya. He said that the government paid him just Rs 400 as against the crop loss of Rs 10,000.

He said that the situation would further worsen if the government fails to dig huge trench and construct permanent wall in bandipur, Nagarhole national parks boundry.

The sitution is further worsened in more than 40 villages in Hangodu hobli in Hunsur taluk as 22 tribal hadis are also worst hit from elephant menace.

The people in Kolvae, Chikkahajjur, Doddahajji, Kastavadi , Veeranahosahalli and Dasanapura and other adjoining villages have lost the crop. The crop loss has forced the tribal population and farmers to migrate to neighbouring Madikeri district and borrow loans to grow commercial crops like tobacco and cotton.

Krishniah, a resident of Nanjanayakahalli, said that the Parliament members should demand the construction of a compound wall around 650 sq kms from the national park.

While Ramu, a tribal leader , said that the government should focus on improving water bodies, grow grass, bamboo and other varieties of trees that can prevent the elephant population.

The delay in improving forest management will force the elephants that have reached 12 kms from the forest may further proceed towards cities, the farmers warn.