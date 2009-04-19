BELGAUM: The Karnataka Dalit Sanghar sha Samiti (KDSS) of Belgaum, which is a strong supporter of the Congress party, has decided to boycott the forthcoming parliamentary elections owing to its ‘non-confidence’ in the present Congress candidate. KDSS took the decision in its meeting held at Yallur village of Belgaum taluk recently.

In the meeting, the members of KDSS recalled that Congress candidate Amarsinh Patil had always neglected dalits. The members said that during his tenure as MP, Patil did not contribute a single rupee from the MP fund for establishing a statue of Indian Freedom Fighter Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Yallur.

Nor did he provide any kind of personal help for doing the same. The members of KDSS approached him several times, but Patil did not heed them, they added.