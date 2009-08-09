MANDYA: The Gaganachukki falls across Cauvery river wore a festive look on Jalapatotsava day on Saturday. Tourists thronged to see the raging water fall, illuminated like the Niagra falls. The state government, keen to promote tourism at Gaganachukki, has organised a two-day Jalapatotsava -- festival of falls at Malavalli in Mandya district.

Folk artistes, singers and dancers added colour to the fesivities on Saturday. Artistes from Mangalore, Karwar and Hassan districts performed folk dance and music programmes like puja kunitha, dollu kunitha, Gorava kunitha and Suggi kunitha. Gaganachukki falls, near Shivanasamudra, is being developed with many tourist friendly facilities.

The government is planning a hanging bridge across Cauvery, connecting two islands; in addition to cable car facilities for tourists to visit both Gaganachukki and Barachukki falls in Kollegal taluk, Chamrajnagar district. The development work will be taken up in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 7 crore by the state government. Initiatives will also be made to get funds from the Centre. Mandya District– in-charge Ramachandara Gowda said that the government intends to develop Gagana Chukki with many facilities, and permanent week-end programmes for tourists. Women and Child Welfare Minister P M Narendra Swamy said:"