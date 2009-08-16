RAMANAGAR: The other day, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) state president H D Kumaraswamy was seen sobbing in front of his party workers in Ramanagar constituency.

The reason: the growing infighting in the party unit of Ramanagar, which threatens to spoil the prospects of its nominee in the August 18 by-elections.

The constituency known as silk city has been a bastion of the Gowda family for years, and retaining this seat will is a prime concern for them. As a result, both Kumaraswamy and his father, former prime minister H D Devegowda are concentrating mainly on this constituency, barring a few visits to neighbouring Channapatna, which is also going for polls.

The party has fielded K Raju, against speculations that someone from the Gowda family would contest.

Though Raju has the reputation of a dedicated party worker, it seems the other the party workers have not accepted him as a replacement for Kumaraswamy.

"Raju cannot be an alternative to Kumaranna,’’ says Mallesh Gowda from Harohalli.

Apart from this, the infighting within the party has reached a new high.

The ouster of MLC Marilingegowda from the party after he was refused the ticket, has also been a jolt to the party. But, not perturbed by all this, Raju is involved in hectic campaigning.

Former minister PGR Sindhya is also campaigning for him.

Congress has fielded three time MLA C M Lingappa and the party will be hoping that Lingappa repeats his surprise upset he pulled over actor turned politician Ambarish in the 1997 by-elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which came second in the 2008 elections, has fielded M Narayanagowda and is making all out efforts to snatch the constituency from the Gowda family. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and several ministers have already campaigned in the constituency.