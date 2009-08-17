Suspected cases in Belgaum rise to 44

BELGAUM: The toll of suspected cases since August 10 has become 44 in Belgaum.

The swabs and blood samples of suspected patients have been sent to NIMHANS and Pune. The results are expected to reach the administration on Monday morning. If the report arrives DC J Ravishankar will announce the reports at his office on Monday, said sources in the medical community.

Dr Jagadish Nuchin, specially appointed to monitor H1N1, told Express that 1,444 persons have been screened in Belgaum and 279 in Chikkodi on Sunday.

From August 10, 7,271 persons have been screened.

Suspected patients recovering in Hubli

Three persons who were admitted after being suspected to be suffering from swine flu have been recovering at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, Hubli. Dr Keshav (21) and Dr Rahul Surya (23) from New Delhi, and Dayanand Mandalgeri (25) working in Bangalore were admitted on Friday.

Two admitted in Gulbarga

Though no swine flu case has been reported in Gulbarga, the district government hospital is getting patients from neighbouring districts.

Aspak (14), son of Qasim Beswade from Basavakalyan taluk, working as a labourer in Pune, had caught H1N1. Santosh Chennve (28), a patient from Humnabad taluk, had come from Pune with H1N1 symptoms and was also sent to Gulbarga hospital.

Three more suspected in Udupi

Three more people, including one from Davanagere, are suspected to have swine flu. Their throat swabs were sent for screening to the Virology Lab at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.