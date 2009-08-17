Home States Karnataka

Suspected cases in Belgaum rise to 44

BELGAUM: The toll of suspected cases since August 10 has become 44 in Belgaum. The swabs and blood samples of suspected patients have been sent to NIMHANS and Pune. The results are expec

Published: 17th August 2009 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

BELGAUM: The toll of suspected cases since August 10 has become 44 in Belgaum.

The swabs and blood samples of suspected patients have been sent to NIMHANS and Pune. The results are expected to reach the administration on Monday morning. If the report arrives DC J Ravishankar will announce the reports at his office on Monday, said sources in the medical community.

Dr Jagadish Nuchin, specially appointed to monitor H1N1, told Express that 1,444 persons have been screened in Belgaum and 279 in Chikkodi on Sunday.

From August 10, 7,271 persons have been screened.

Suspected patients recovering in Hubli

&nbsp;Three persons who were admitted after being suspected to be suffering from swine flu have been recovering at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, Hubli. Dr Keshav (21) and Dr Rahul Surya (23) from New Delhi, and Dayanand Mandalgeri (25) working in Bangalore were admitted on Friday.

Two admitted in Gulbarga

Though no swine flu case has been reported in Gulbarga, the district government hospital is getting patients from neighbouring districts.

Aspak (14), son of Qasim Beswade from Basavakalyan taluk, working as a labourer in Pune, had caught H1N1. Santosh Chennve (28), a patient from Humnabad taluk, had come from Pune with H1N1 symptoms and was also sent to Gulbarga hospital.

Three more suspected in Udupi

Three more people, including one from Davanagere, are suspected to have swine flu. Their throat swabs were sent for screening to the Virology Lab at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp