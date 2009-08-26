BANGALORE: Chairperson of the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Justice S R Nayak took cognizance of media reports which had claimed that food grains worth more than Rs 5 crore stocked in godowns at Mannagudde in Mangalore by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have become unfit for human consumption due to irresponsible management .

He directed the secretary to the department of civil supplies, Karnataka government, to send a detailed report after personally enquiring into the episode, in two months. “The negligence of officers of the FCI in managing the godowns in Mannagudde is inexcusable if the report is correct,” he said .

On moral policing

The KSHRC chairperson also considered press reports which said that Venkataramana Swamy College in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, banned students wearing burqa from entering the campus and directed the government to submit a report with regard to the issue .

He asked the government to detail the measures taken by them to promote harmony among religious groups and to punish within six weeks those who indulge in violation the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.