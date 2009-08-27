BANGALORE: Under pressure from outside and from within, the BJP has decided to ask Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to drop Housing Minister V Somanna and Social Welfare Minister D Sudhakar from the Cabinet.

While Somanna is facing the axe after his defeat in the recent by-elections, the demand for Sudhakar’s resignation erupted after he was chargesheeted by the CBI in a fraud case.

According to sources, the state BJP office bearers who met here on Wednesday, decided to ask the CM to drop these ministers keeping with the established conventions to uphold the dignity of the party in the eyes of public. State BJP president D V Sadanand Gowda has been authorised to convey the feelings of the party to CM and get him act according to its wishes, the sources added.

The office bearers were said to be unanimous in expressing their displeasure over delay tactics adopted by the CM in taking decisions with regard to Somanna and Sudhakar.

While referring to BJP senior leader L K Advani’s decision to step down as Home Minister when his name cropped up in the Hawala case, the office bearers said to have said that Sudhakar should be asked to step down till his name was cleared in the case.